Crystal Palace host Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday, but who will make it into Patrick Vieira's starting XI?

Will the Eagles be able to put the disappointment of conceding that late equaliser against Brighton as they search for a first league win of 2022?

It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.

Either way, it's time to choose your Palace team to face Liverpool