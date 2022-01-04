Is Bruno taking us to Europe?

Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

The questions being asked more widely across the country and the world’s sporting media may well be about Manchester United’s shortcomings, but that theme does something of a disservice to Wolves, who finally turned one of their strong performances against the high-profile clubs this season into a win. This was no fluke either in the match itself - as Wolves were clearly the dominant side for long spells of the game - or in terms of Wolves’ whole season.

That Joao Moutinho’s goal made it only 14 scored by Wolves in the first half of the Premier League season seems absurd, and anyone judging them on their league table line alone would be left with entirely the wrong impression of the way many of their games have played out. Whatever the problem has been in goalscoring, negativity in tactics or the approach of the players on the field has not been to blame for this very low return.

Bruno Lage made a statement even before kick-off by dispensing with the third central midfielder he employed against Chelsea before Christmas, reverting to the more usual 3-4-3 pattern, and the players took their cue from that, pushing forward from the very beginning. They really ought to have scored more, although at least in this game they demanded that the opposing goalkeeper work much harder at the end of their brighter moves.

Lage continued to make bold calls, sending on Adama Traore with plenty of time remaining, declining to play more safely when United finally turned up as an attacking force midway through the second half, and – when Raul Jimenez began to flag - sending on Fabio Silva in his place, and the young striker made one of his more confident, albeit brief, contributions.

The typically steadfast defence saw Wolves home, maintaining their remarkable efficiency; on average, each League goal this season has been turned into two points.

Like many clubs, Wolves are not often inclined to spend big in January, when value is scarce, but after this result there is perhaps a greater incentive to invest. Wolves’ weakness in squad depth is obvious as Lage has pointed out before, although he was at pains after the game to quell any speculation that he and the board are in dispute about spending.

However, Wolves are now only six points away from the top five with a game in hand. “Bruno’s taking us to Europe,” sang the away fans yesterday, and the case for investing to grab that chance may now be more persuasive.