Manchester United are "inching closer" towards finalising a deal for Raphael Varane, 28. (Manchester Evening News), external

The Real Madrid and France centre-back is open to a move to the Premier League and United are confident personal terms will not be a problem. (Guardian), external

Meanwhile, United's £30m bid for Napoli and Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly, 30, has been rejected by Napoli owner Aurelio de Laurentiis (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian), external

United and Netherlands midfielder Donny van de Beek, 24, has been offered an opportunity to sign for Barcelona, with the Spanish club offering France defender Samuel Umtiti, 27, as part of a swap deal. (Sport via Express), external

The Red Devils are willing to be patient in their pursuit of Rennes' French midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, 18, as they look to drive down the fee. (The Athletic - subscription required), external

Elsewhere, Southampton striker Danny Ings, 28, has his mind set on a move to Manchester United or Manchester City, but the south coast club are yet to receive an enquiry for him. (Talksport), external

Atletico Madrid are adamant Manchester United target Kieran Trippier is not for sale - but the Spanish club would replace the England full-back, 30, with Wolves and Portugal right-back Nelson Semedo, 27, or Napoli and Italy right-back Giovanni di Lorenzo, 27, if he does leave. (AS), external

United's France midfielder Paul Pogba, 28, along with Juventus and Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 36, and Paris St-Germain's France forward Kylian Mbappe, 22, are among the players who could move on free transfers next summer as a result of the financial impact on clubs caused by the coronavirus pandemic. (ESPN), external

