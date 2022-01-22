Everton v Aston Villa - confirmed team news
Duncan Ferguson makes five changes to the Everton side that was beaten at Norwich last weekend for his first game back in caretaker charge.
Jonjoe Kenny, Mason Holgate, Richarlison, Yerry Mina and Andros Townsend all return to the side.
Allan, Michael Keane and Seamus Coleman are among the substitutes. There is no place in the squad for January signings Vitaly Mykolenko and Nathan Patterson.
Everton XI: Pickford, Kenny, Holgate, Mina, Godfrey, Doucoure, Gomes, Townsend Gray, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin.
Subs: Begovic, Keane, Allan, Coleman, Gordon, Gbamin, Rondon, Dobbin, Onyangho.
Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard makes two changes from last weekend's draw against Manchester United, with Philippe Coutinho making his first start for the club after scoring off the bench last weekend.
John McGinn also returns with Danny Ings and Morgan Sanson dropping to the bench. France full-back Lucas Digne starts against his former club.
Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne, Douglas Luiz, McGinn, Ramsey Buendia, Coutinho, Watkins.
Subs: Olsen, Targett, Sanson, Young, Ings, Hayden, Hause, Chukwuemeka, Iroegbunam.