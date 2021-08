Paul Pogba will stay at Manchester United for one more year before joining Paris St-Germain on a free transfer. The French giants cooled their interest in the midfielder to focus on signing Lionel Messi. (Mail)

United, along with Arsenal and Tottenham, are interested in signing Bayern Munich midfielder Corentin Tolisso, with the German champions wanting 10m euros (£8.5m) for the 27-year-old France international. (Bild - in German)

