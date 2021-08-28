West Ham 2-2 Crystal Palace: Moyes reaction

West Ham boss David Moyes, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "The players are disappointed in the dressing room but that tells you the standards we have set ourselves.

"We just didn't play to the standards we have reached in recent weeks.

"We scored another couple of goals and played really well at times in the first half. We have been good defensively but I was disappointed with the goals we conceded today."

On signing Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma before the transfer deadline: "It is getting close. We do need a couple of more in because we have a lot of games coming up. We have a good team and I like the players we have got."