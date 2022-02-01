The January transfer window has 'slammed' shut and West Ham opted against making any signings, what did you make of David Moyes' business?

Raymond: What a shame. Desperate for a minimum two players. One at the back, one up front. No top-four finish for us now. Be lucky to finish in top ten. Then we will lose Rice in the summer. Same old West Ham.

Steven: No West Ham fan would be happy with our performance during this transfer window. It shows a distinct lack of ambition and drive. As far as our board are concerned we've nearly got 40 points so our Premier League survival is basically assured... and it seems this is all they're bothered about.

Bas: Astonishing! Everyone was saying before the transfer window that West Ham had done very well with the resources available to them but that they desperately needed to bolster the squad in the January window. Also a new part-owner had joined the club with promises of significant investment to come. This has blown away like bubbles in the wind!

Steve: Sadly no surprise but frustrating nonetheless. I get that Moyes doesn't want to bring in any old player to plug the gap but we're going to struggle this season with playing in Europe on top of our schedule - which we didn't have to contend with the second half of last season. Fingers and toes crossed that our players remain fit and healthy.

