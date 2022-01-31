Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Manchester United defender Phil Jones now looks likely to stay at the club.

Jones recently made his comeback after almost two years out with a knee injury.

He had been in talks with French club Bordeaux but negotiations have stalled amid concern over the amount of playing time Jones would get.

It is still possible a loan deal could be arranged but United think the most likely scenario now is for Jones to remain at Old Trafford beyond this evening’s 11pm deadline.