BBC Sport

Confirmed teams - Newcastle v Everton

Published

Matt Targett is Newcastle's only new signing to start tonight as Eddie Howe replaces the injured Paul Dummett at left-back.

Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes and former Brighton defender Dan Burn, who's had a toe problem, are on the bench.

Newcastle XI: Dubravka, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Targett, Willock, Shelvey, Joelinton, Fraser, Wood, Saint-Maximin

Subs: Darlow, Krafth, Manquillo, Murphy, Burn, Guimarães, Almirón, Longstaff, Gayle

Image source, BBC Sport

It's a strong looking bench for Everton too, as Frank Lampard makes two changes to the side which beat Brentford in the FA Cup on Saturday.

New signings Dele Alli, Donny van de Beek and Anwar El Ghazi are all substitutes, as is the returning Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Yerry Mina replaces the injured Ben Godfrey, while Andros Townsend starts instead of Vitaliy Mykolenko.

Everton XI: Pickford, Holgate, Keane, Mina, Coleman, Allan, Gomes, Townsend, Gordon, Richarlison, Gray

Subs: Begovic, Kenny, Patterson, Branthwaite, Iwobi, Van de Beek, El Ghazi, Alli, Calvert-Lewin

Image source, BBC Sport