Charlton, 14th in League One, are without top scorer Jayden Stockley because of a hip problem. Conor Washington is also sidelined meaning 18-year-old Mason Burstow plays up front alongside Jonathan Leko. Defender Akin Famewo is ineligible to face his parent club.

Charlton XI: Henderson, Purrington, Dobson, Pearce, Jaiyesimi, Gilbey, Lee, Leko, Inniss, Clare, Burstow.

Substitutes: MacGillivray, Gunter, Morgan, Matthews, Kiek, Davison, Blackett-Taylor, Watson, Souare.

Norwich make five changes to the side beaten by Crystal Palace in their last game in December, with Tim Krul, Grant Hanley, Ozan Kabak, Kieran Dowell and Josh Sergent all fit to return.

Teemu Pukki and Max Aarons are among the substitutes.

Norwich XI: Krul, Giannoulis, Hanley, Kabak, Bryam, Sorensen, Lees-Melou, McLean, Tzolis, Sargent, Dowell.

Substitutes: Gunn, Aarons, Gibson, Placheta, Rashica, Williams, Pukki, Idah, Gibbs.