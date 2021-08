Akhil Vyas, Arsenal Supporters Trust, board member:

"It seems like it's all about the right-back today for Arsenal. It looks like Arsenal have been waiting to shift Bellerin before going for Tomiyasu.

"Bellerin has been a fantastic servant to Arsenal and been huge behind the scenes including being Arsenal's PFA rep, especially during the pandemic. I'm sure most Arsenal fans would wish him well."

