Your Spurs gossip round-up

Spurs could use midfielder Giovani lo Celso as part of a deal to sign Brazil centre-back and Newcastle target Diego Carlos, 28, from Sevilla. (Sun), external

Antonio Conte is also interested in Bayern Munich's 25-year-old German goalkeeper Alexander Nubel, who is on loan at Monaco. (Goal), external

Tottenham have opened talks with Ligue 1 club Angers over signing 18-year-old France Under-21 forward Mohamed-Ali Cho, whose former clubs include Everton and Paris St-Germain. (Football Insider), external

Meanwhile, PSG are closing in on the loan signing of midfielder Tanguy Ndombele. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

Earlier this week, Everton also emerged as contenders to make a late bid for Ndombele. (Sky Sports, via Teamtalk), external

And another player looking for a move away from Spurs is Dele Alli. The 25-year-old is being monitored by a number of Premier League clubs, including the Toffees, Brighton, Burnley and Newcastle. (Mail), external

