Canaries blow away the cobwebs at Carrow Road

Chris Goreham, BBC Radio Norfolk

Yes, it was Championship opposition and yes, Bournemouth made several changes, but this was just what Norwich City needed.

After a bruising start to their Premier League campaign the Canaries blew away the cobwebs with a dominant display.

There’s a lot of excitement about what 19-year old goalscorer Christos Tzolis could do for City.

Many will point out that Norwich are unlikely to face a defence as generous as Bournemouth’s in the Premier League but Daniel Farke’s side were clinical.

It suggests the German head coach has a deeper squad and many more options than he did when they were relegated from the top flight two seasons ago.

