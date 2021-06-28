Chelsea pair Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell have been training away from the other 24 players in the England squad at St George's Park.

The pair are completing the final hours of their self-isolation, which is due to end at midnight, having come into contact with Blues team-mate Billy Gilmour, who later tested positive for Covid-19, after the group game against Scotland.

England boss Gareth Southgate then has to decide if they will be considered for the Euro 2020 last-16 tie against Germany on Tuesday.