The appointment of ex-Liverpool boss Rafael Benitez as Everton's new manager is now "just a question of timing the announcement", says BBC Sport's chief football writer Phil McNulty.

The Spaniard, who won the Champions League and FA Cup during a six-year stint with the Reds, is "very much the favourite" to succeed Carlo Ancelotti at Goodison Park.

"No roads are pointing away from Benitez," McNulty told BBC Radio Merseyside.

"If you take his managerial record, he is much better qualified than many, many others on that list in terms of his success and his experiences.

"It sounded like over the weekend pretty much the contract was agreed and ready to go."

