Crystal Palace v West Ham: Last time out

Crystal Palace host West Ham in the Premier League on Saturday, but what happened the last time the two sides met?

On-loan Chelsea forward Conor Gallagher scored the first two goals of new Palace boss Patrick Vieira's reign as the Eagles twice came from behind to hold the Hammers to an entertaining 2-2 draw.

West Ham, buoyed by impressive wins over Newcastle and Leicester, looked set to maintain their 100% start to the season when Pablo Fornals played a one-two with Michail Antonio to put the visitors ahead.

But Gallagher fired Palace level - and did so again after the Hammers had regained the advantage through in-form Antonio's fourth goal in three games.

West Ham remained top of the table on goal difference, while Gallagher's goals were the first two of six he has netted in a Palace shirt during his impressive loan spell.