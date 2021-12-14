Arsenal have stripped Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of the Arsenal club captaincy after his "latest disciplinary breach" and we've been getting your reaction to the news.

Here are some of your thoughts on who should be the next Gunners skipper:

Daniel Cheung: Maybe taking Auba out the team and spotlight will do him a favour as he's not performed well at all this season. He wasn't my choice for captain anyway. It should be Kieran Tierney or Laca.

David: I would hesitate to give it to Tierney since I don’t even think he is the best left back at the club to begin with. Give it to Laca till the end of the season and make a permanent appointment then.

Alistair Wiseman: Aubameyang went the way of Ozil. Massive contract, no interest in working. Sling him out of the door ASAP #AFC, external #Arsenal, external When you keep players like this and let Ramsey, Martinez and Gnabry go, you get what you deserve. All about the cash nowadays and not the game.

Read more about Aubameyang's captaincy dismissal, plus follow Mikel Arteta's news conference