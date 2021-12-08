George Cummins, BBC Sport

Strong words from the Tottenham manager this afternoon.

I have spoken to Antonio Conte a lot of times over the past five years and he has never been as emotional as he was today.

He looked upset when he spoke to the media on Zoom.

"Everyone is a bit scared, we all have families and why do I have to take this risk? Why? This is my question. Today we had a training session, yesterday we had a positive. Today we had another two positives. Tomorrow? Who me? I don’t know. Maybe its better me than a player for sure.

"It’s not right for everyone because we have family and we have contact with our families. Today, to speak about football is impossible.

"The situation makes me very upset because the situation is very serious. There is a big infection. Now for sure we are a bit scared because tomorrow we don’t know what will happen."

Conte later confirmed that one player trained today before receiving a positive result.