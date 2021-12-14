Arsenal v West Ham: Head-to-head stats
Arsenal have won 10 of their past 11 home league games against West Ham, losing the other 2-0 in August 2015.
After winning three Premier League games in a row against Arsenal between February 2006 and April 2007, the Hammers have won just two of their past 26 against the Gunners in the competition (drawn five, lost 19).
West Ham manager David Moyes has never won away against Arsenal in the Premier League in 17 attempts (drawn four, lost 13) – it’s the most a manager has played away at one club without a victory in the league.