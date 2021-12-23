West Ham, along with Tottenham, Newcastle and Rangers, are battling it out to sign West Brom and England goalkeeper Sam Johnstone. (Teamtalk), external

Canada striker Jonathan David, 21, who has been linked with the Hammers, as well as Arsenal, will leave Lille next year, his agent has said. (Radio Canada - in French), external

Meanwhile, West Ham are interested in Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah, whose contract runs out next summer. The English forward could leave the Gunners in January with Brighton and Crystal Palace also among his admirers, while clubs in Germany and France are also interested in the 22-year-old. (Mail), external

Want more transfer news? Read Thursday's full gossip column