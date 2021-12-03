Southampton v Brighton: Head-to-head stats
- Published
Southampton have lost just one of their eight Premier League meetings with Brighton (W3 D4). However, Saints are winless in all four such games at home against them (D3 L1), going down 2-1 in the most recent encounter.
Following their 2-1 win in this exact fixture last season, Brighton are looking to win consecutive away league games against Southampton for the very first time.
In south coast derbies (including Bournemouth, Brighton, Portsmouth and Southampton), Brighton have the lowest win rate in Premier League history, winning just two of their 14 such games (14%). Meanwhile, Southampton have won 41% of those fixtures in the competition (9/22).