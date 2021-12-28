Southampton v Tottenham: What does the form show?

Since their return to the Premier League in 2012, Southampton have lost more games to Tottenham in the competition than any other club (13).

Spurs have lost two of their past three league games at Southampton, after a six-game unbeaten run at St Mary’s in the competition (W4 D2). However, they did win this fixture 5-2 last season.

Saints haven’t won their final league game in the past 10 calendar years, since beating Huddersfield 4-1 in League One in 2010.