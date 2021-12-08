Moyes on form, injuries & opportunities for young players
- Published
West Ham boss David Moyes has been speaking to the media before Thursday's Europa League game with Dinamo Zagreb.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
West Ham's recent form has been good but Moyes thinks there is room for improvement: "At the moment I think we're doing OK," he said. "The team is getting better and better and are hoping to challenge the top teams. We still have a long way to go."
Injuries have hit the Hammers hard in recent weeks, particularly at centre-back with Kurt Zouma the latest to face a spell on the sidelines: "We try to take it in our stride. Obviously we're disappointed when we suffer injuries but we try not to talk too much about it."
On the timeline for Zouma's recovery: "We don't know exactly yet but we're not fearing it's as bad as we first thought."
He also confirmed some young players will play against Dinamo, given that West Ham have already qualified for the knockout stages: "The young players deserve any opportunity they get because they have been doing so well. We're trying to give them their chance and that's all you can do."