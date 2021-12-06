Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

Vital late goals have become the norm at Elland Road lately. Rodrigo and Raphinha penalties against Wolves and Crystal Palace respectively were supplemented with an added-time equaliser off Patrick Bamford’s knee to earn a 2-2 draw with Brentford.

The ecstasy of his role in the late drama was enough for the returning Bamford to risk the wrath of his father as he wheeled away with his vest on show: "My dad's gonna kill me for taking my shirt off, but it's one of those moments."

There is nowhere quite like Elland Road when the roof comes off along with the number nine's shirt - but on this occasion it should have been a winner such was United’s dominance.

Injury to captain Liam Cooper was negotiated well enough before half-time, but after it the confusion caused when Kalvin Phillips tried in vain to carry on cost an unexpected leveller, before the Bees went ahead.

If there was a clear injustice in Leeds’ superiority deserving a better result, then there is another in the losing of two more players to injury before the trip to Chelsea. Just as Luke Ayling and Bamford make impressive comebacks, Phillips and Cooper take their places at the treatment table. Hopefully it’s a short-lived stay.