Successful night at the Emirates
- Published
Skip twitter post
3 at the emirates! Perfect night, congrats @CharliePatino10 ❤️📞 @Arsenal pic.twitter.com/85t5w6rfwP— Eddie Nketiah 📞 (@EddieNketiah9) December 21, 2021
End of twitter post
Skip twitter post 2
Win ✅ Assist 🅰️ Really happy to help the team move into the League Cup semis! Let's gooo 🔴⚔️💪#CarabaoCup #Arsenal #COYG #Win #Gunners pic.twitter.com/PZlVRzCL4c— Cédric Soares (@OficialCedric) December 21, 2021
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.
End of twitter post 2