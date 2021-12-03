Yerry Mina has done "part of the training session today" and the club are assessing the extent of Salomon Rondon's injury. He adds that only Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Tom Davies are unavailable with Calvert-Lewin still a "couple of weeks away";

Benitez says the team are "really disappointed" by their current form but says they were "running more than Liverpool in every single department" adding they were "punished" in the Merseyside derby. He says his experience tells him to stay calm and make sure the team "stick together and go into January in the best position that we can";

When asked about criticism of the board, Benitez says his main focus is solely on the team and he doesn't want to "blame any one individual." He says the team "know the problems and are trying to find the solutions";