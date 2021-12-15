Listen again: Whites fans react to humbling at the Etihad
- Published
Skip twitter post
🗣️ "That's as low as it gets. An absolute embarrassment."— BBC Sport West Yorkshire (@BBCWYS) December 15, 2021
Despair from Leeds United fans on the Football Forum as the Whites suffer a humiliating away defeat.
All the interviews and reaction from the Etihad Stadium.
Listen 👉 https://t.co/wIgmvMfTbJ#LUFC #bbcfootball pic.twitter.com/G6X4kQXlVs
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.
End of twitter post