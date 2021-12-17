'The best Oxlade-Chamberlain since I've been here'
- Published
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is back at his best, says Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.
The 28-year-old midfielder has started in the Reds' past three games and played a key tactical role in their 3-1 win over Newcastle on Thursday.
"It has been the best Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain since I have been here," said Klopp.
"I know he has had some spectacular moments. But it is a new quality, calming the game down and being really involved in all the things on the pitch.
"It is a massive step. I am really happy with him at the moment."