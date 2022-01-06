Burnley v Huddersfield: Last time out

Christopher Schindler's red card proved costly for Huddersfield when they last faced Burnley.

In January 2019, the Terriers had taken the lead through Steve Mounie's header in the 33rd minute but conceded Chris Wood's equaliser and had the German sent off within two minutes before half-time.

Schindler, who had earlier been booked for a foul on Wood, was shown a second yellow card for hauling down Dwight McNeil on the edge of the penalty area.

He protested after being dismissed, seemingly unaware he had received the first caution earlier in the half.

That left the Terriers playing for 50 minutes with 10 men and they succumbed to a 90th minute Ashley Barnes winner to move Burnley out of the Premier League relegation zone.