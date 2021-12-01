Southampton 2-2 Leicester: Hasenhuttl reaction

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl told BBC Sport: "It was brilliant what we did in the first half. [We were] very active, [we made] good ball wins, good transition, [scored] two goals. It was one of our best first halves of the season at home.

"The opponent had two big chances to kill us. Both teams were going to win it. Normally this is a chance he [Jamie Vardy] doesn't miss. I think we deserve the point today.

"At home we are better than last season. It looks like we have made another step forward.

"The next top team is coming here this weekend - for me Brighton is one of the best teams in the league - and we will put the same effort on the pitch."