Liverpool adapt their gameplan to fit with Trent Alexander-Arnold’s strengths, says manager Jurgen Klopp.

The England right-back fired home a rocket to seal the Reds' 3-1 win over Newcastle on Thursday and Klopp has praised the 23-year-old’s development.

"We adapt our games to his skills. He puts his skills in our different plans," he said.

"He plays a different position on the pitch compared to the beginning because he's a more mature and confident player, he's much more settled in all different parts of the game.

"He is a lot of things for us and he enjoys it, he enjoys himself on the pitch, but it's tough, he's still young and it's an intense period.

"It was one of his best goals last night but not one of his best games. He had two game-defining moments. Even when not everything is clicking, you can be the decisive man and he was."