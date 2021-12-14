Lage on lack of goals, Wolves fans & Brighton
- Published
Bruno Lage has been speaking to the media before Wolves face Brighton on Wednesday.
Here are the key lines:
There are no new injuries or positive Covid-19 cases and "everyone is healthy".
Lage said that masks are worn during all meetings and everyone is fully vaccinated, adding "we are lucky guys in football. We have testing two or three times per week".
Pedro Neto, Jonny, Yerson Mosquera and Raul Jimenez remain sidelined.
On Jiminez's absence, Lage said "Raul is a top player and different from other strikers," but Wolves need to understand how to create problems with the available players.
Lage said he would be concerned if his side weren't creating chances, but he said they are and eventually the goals will come.
On Brighton, Lage said Wednesday's opponents are "playing very well, have good players and an experienced manager".
He he added that every game is an opportunity to take points and Wolves will "go there to try and play our game and win".
On the 3,000 fans making the trip to Brighton, Lage said he is a "lucky and happy guy to manage this massive club with that support".