Lage on lack of goals, Wolves fans & Brighton

Bruno Lage has been speaking to the media before Wolves face Brighton on Wednesday.

Here are the key lines:

  • There are no new injuries or positive Covid-19 cases and "everyone is healthy".

  • Lage said that masks are worn during all meetings and everyone is fully vaccinated, adding "we are lucky guys in football. We have testing two or three times per week".

  • Pedro Neto, Jonny, Yerson Mosquera and Raul Jimenez remain sidelined.

  • On Jiminez's absence, Lage said "Raul is a top player and different from other strikers," but Wolves need to understand how to create problems with the available players.

  • Lage said he would be concerned if his side weren't creating chances, but he said they are and eventually the goals will come.

  • On Brighton, Lage said Wednesday's opponents are "playing very well, have good players and an experienced manager".

  • He he added that every game is an opportunity to take points and Wolves will "go there to try and play our game and win".

  • On the 3,000 fans making the trip to Brighton, Lage said he is a "lucky and happy guy to manage this massive club with that support".