West Ham 2-3 Southampton - Moyes reaction

West Ham boss David Moyes speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "We probably didn't deserve to lose in the end."

On the penalty: "It looked as though the initial contact was outside the box but I don't know. Who knows with VAR these days, nobody seems to know."

On current injuries in the squad: "Injuries are part and parcel of football and in a busy period it's more likely you've got some. We've got some players who are getting an opportunity in Europe who are doing well. We didn't play well today but we have played well in other games."

On Michail Antonio's goal: "Michail needed to get that goal but also we needed to get that goal, he's a team player and we see him as part of the team and we want him to keep scoring but more importantly we want to get back to winning."

On Declan Rice: "Really good - very good player, excellent young player who is developing incredibly well."

How will you prepare for the next game? "Recover - get ready for it. That's all you can do, that's the programme and we will do our best to get ready for the game."