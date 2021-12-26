Man City 6-3 Leicester: Rodgers reaction

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers, speaking to BBC Sport: "Clearly we didn’t make a great start. You expect to be up against it. The second goal was nowhere near a penalty. It's so frustrating.

"Paul Tierney, the VAR, has missed very physical challenges in the last few weeks but deems that a penalty. He [Aymeric Laporte] has fallen over. Before you know it, we're 4-0 down in the opening 25 minutes.

"We had eight shots in the first half. It was pretty close in terms of statistics.

"At half-time we said to the players can we win the second half, can we get closer to them? The biggest factor was it was so important not to unravel physically and mentally. They’ve never done that. At 4-0 away, with everyone going against us, it could have been easy for the players to do that.

"But they didn’t. At 4-3 we’re disappointed with set-pieces. We had two big chances at 5-3. The second half was so encouraging. We’re not overly pleased at losing the game."