Everton 1-4 Liverpool: Benitez reaction

Everton boss Rafael Benitez told BBC Sport: "I have to believe we will do well. I am convinced we will do well in the second part of the season but we have to start winning to be sure we can keep the belief.

"But the way we did it at the beginning, the way when he had all the players available is what I am expecting for the second part of the league."

Talking to Amazon Prime, Benitez added: "I think anyone who could see the game saw we made too many mistakes and when you do that against a top side you pay for it.

"The fans at the beginning were pushing and after we scored the atmosphere was really good. Then the second half we started on top but then another mistake changed the game."