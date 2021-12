Divock Origi was your man of the match in our Player Rater after scoring a 94th-minute winner to beat Wolves 1-0 at Molineux.

Origi latched on to a Mohamed Salah pass, smashing the ball beyond Jose Sa in the Wolves goal and prompting boss Jurgen Klopp to suggest books will be written about "Liverpool legend" Origi.

