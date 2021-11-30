Former Chelsea full-back Sillett dies aged 85

Former Chelsea full-back and Coventry City manager John Sillett has died aged 85.

Sillett began his career as a player at Chelsea and made more than 100 appearances for the Blues, winning the First Division title in 1954-55.

He managed Coventry between 1986-90 and was at the helm when the club beat Tottenham 3-2 in the FA Cup final at Wembley to win their first major trophy in 1987.

He played for Coventry and Plymouth Argyle before moving into management.

"Obviously the family are really saddened by dad's passing but we are all so proud of him and what he achieved," a statement from Sillett's family said.

"His ability to spot things tactically, change them during a game and enhance the abilities of players was top class, the respect he had from top people in the game and the kind words we have already received already underline the high regard in which he was held by the football world."

After starting his career at Chelsea, Southampton-born Sillett became Jimmy Hill's first signing at Coventry in 1962 for £3,000. He went on to make 128 appearances for the Sky Blues and was part of the team that won promotion to Division Two in 1962-63.