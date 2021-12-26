Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, speaking to BBC Sport: "It was a Boxing Day game. It was a nice game to watch and three more points. We keep going. The quality of players we have produced this amount of actions to score goals. No manager and tactics can solve it without the quality.

"It was weird. Even at 4-0 in the first half, every time they had the ball they arrived in the final third delivering good passes. They moved a lot of players. They have a lot of quality. They are a master of counter-attacks.

"They changed in the second half. The way they played they didn’t play to press high. They were close. The game was so dangerous. We didn’t play bad in the second half. Ruben Dias was not aggressive because he was one yellow card away from being suspended so he was more cautious. The game was not over. With set-pieces we could win the game."