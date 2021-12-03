Leeds v Brentford: Last time out

Leeds host Brentford for the first time in the top flight on Sunday, but what happened when they last met?

In February 2020 in the Championship, there were blunders from both goalkeepers as the sides drew 1-1.

A big mistake from Kiko Casilla, letting a routine pass back from captain Liam Cooper roll under his foot, allowed Said Benrahma to open the scoring with a tap-in for the Londoners.

Another goalkeeping error allowed Cooper to stab home an equaliser, the ball falling at the defender's feet after David Raya failed to deal with a corner.

Helder Costa wasted Leeds' best chance to win it after the break, firing weakly into the grasp of Raya after getting onto a deflected cross from Mateusz Klich, meaning the visitors had to settle for a draw.