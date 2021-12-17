Guardiola news conference cancelled
- Published
Simon Stone, BBC Sport
Manchester City have cancelled their planned pre-match news conference with manager Pep Guardiola.
The City boss was due to speak to the media at 12:30 GMT to look ahead to his side’s trip to Newcastle United on Sunday.
However, Guardiola returned an inconclusive Covid-19 test result and is now waiting for the outcome of a follow-up PCR test.
Guardiola said on Monday that some staff members at City had tested positive but his side were able to play their Premier League game against Leeds on Tuesday.