Mikel Arteta said dropping Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang hasn't been pleasant, but said he had to do what he feels is right.

Arteta was asked if this week has been one of the most difficult of his career after confirming Aubameyang isn't available for selection again as Arsenal travel to Leeds United on Saturday.

He said: "Every time you are sitting here you have some some challenges.

"You have some brilliant moments, or moments when you have to make decisions. I'm sitting here to try to make the right decisions every day.

"My only intention is to get the club in the best possible condition to defend our players, and to get the best performance and results on pitch. It's been challenging because those decisions are tough and not pleasant, but you have to do what what you feel is right."

Arteta praised other Gunners players for stepping up in Aubameyang's absence and is pleased with Alexandre Lacazette's contribution.

He said: "He's always been a really important player and since we've been together he's played a lot under me, and I've always been really pleased with him."

Arteta said Martin Odegaard has also been part of the leadership group, adding: "He is a natural leader. If you look for the perfect professional, he wouldn't be very far from that."