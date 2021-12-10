Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel says midfielder Jorginho is ready to "play through the pain" in the game against Leeds on Saturday.

The Italy star has been hindered by a back injury, with the Chelsea midfield already stretched by the absence of Mateo Kovacic and N'Golo Kante.

"Jorginho played in the last two training sessions," Tuchel said before Saturday's game against Leeds United. "He will play through the pain and do what's necessary on the pitch."

Tuchel was forced to field an experimental side in Wednesday's draw against Zenit in the Champions League, with wing-back Reece James in midfield, and he thinks injuries are behind some unconvincing performances over the past 10 days.

"We have given away the lead four times in the last two days, which is very unusual," Tuchel said. "That concerns me and we need to look at that, but I don't want to make it bigger than it is.

"We've had to make a lot of changes, so I was aware things might not be as smooth or precise.

"We need to make sure that when we take the lead it is decisive."