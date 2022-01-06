BBC Sport

Transfer news: Liverpool in talks with Lazio over Origi transfer

Lazio sporting director Igli Tare has opened talks with Liverpool for Belgian forward Divock Origi, with the Reds willing to sell the 26-year-old to avoid losing him on a free transfer in June. (LazioNews24 - in Italian), external

The Reds could allow Wales defender Neco Williams, 20, and English centre-back Nathaniel Phillips, 24, to leave the club in the January transfer window. (Sky Sports), external

Meanwhile, Aston Villa have 'no chance' of signing 24-year-old Liverpool and England centre-back Joe Gomez. (Athletic - subscription required), external

