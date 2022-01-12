Tottenham 0-1 Chelsea - Thomas Tuchel reaction

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel to BBC Radio 5 Live: "We're happy with the result. In the first half we were the better team and we deserved to be up.

"But we lost concentration and lost focus in the last 15 minutes of the first half and again in the second half. We were almost punished for lack of focus.

"We played at 90% and that's not our style - we shouldn't do this. We had to work hard and it was not our best performance - we were better in the first leg."