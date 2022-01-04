'Unrecognisable' Sanchez in Garth's team of the week

Davinson Sanchez: This is the second time this season I've selected Davinson Sanchez for my team. I saw Sanchez play against Mura in Slovenia in the Europa Conference League competition and he was truly awful. However, since that game he has been unrecognisable in a Tottenham shirt.

Antonio Conte has made a defender out of Sanchez and so too Eric Dier. Both men have been impressive since Conte's arrival and the reason Spurs have steadily climbed up the table.

