Wolves entertain Southampton at Molineux this weekend but what happened when they met at St Mary's back in September?

Raul Jimenez got his first goal since recovering from his head injury to clinch a typically narrow victory for Bruno Lage's side.

The Mexican striker had not scored in the opening five games of the season but showed he'd lost none of his touch and composure to leave two Saints defenders prostrate and roll the ball calmly past Alex McCarthy.

His raucous celebrations with the Wolves supporters were an outpouring of relief after fears he may never play again because of his fractured skull.

The result left Southampton without a win in their first six games, although as time has told there is no shame in not scoring against Lage's rugged outfit.