Lawro's prediction: 2-1

I usually expect the atmosphere at Saturday lunchtime kick-offs to be flat, but not this one.

Instead it could almost feel gladiatorial with Duncan Ferguson in the Everton dugout after they sacked Rafael Benitez, and we know from his previous stint as their caretaker boss that he won't tolerate any slacking.

The whole mood at Goodison Park will be different now Benitez has gone, and the fact Villa boss Steven Gerrard is on the touchline too will ratchet it up another notch or two as well.

Villa are in good shape at the moment, as they showed with their fightback against Manchester United last weekend, and their new signing Philippe Coutinho will be fitter and sharper after getting another week's training under his belt too.

But I am expecting an improved performance from Everton. You tend to get that anyway whenever a team changes manager, but I think it is especially the case with Big Dunc in charge.

Call Me Loop's prediction: I know all the Everton fans will be absolutely desperate to beat Gerrard, but it's not going to happen - especially now Villa have got Coutinho. 1-3

