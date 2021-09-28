So different... and yet the same

Emlyn Begley, BBC Sport

This is the third time in a row that this rivalry has seen a late game-changing goal.

Last October, it was Alexis Mac Allister in the 90th minute to rescue a 1-1 draw for Brighton. In February, Christian Benteke scored in the 95th minute as Palace won 2-1.

Both those games had something in common - Brighton deserved to win.

In those two games Brighton had 45 shots, with Palace scoring with three of their four efforts. But this time it was the Seagulls who were fortunate to get a point.

Palace are a different team this season. They are proactive now with passing and pressing, compared to the reactive style of counter-attacking football under Roy Hodgson.

Brighton were better when Steven Alzate replaced Dan Burn at half-time and they went to a back four.

Even then they were still below their best and looked set to be frustrated until Joel Veltman found Neal Maupay with a long ball and the striker spotted Vicente Guaita off his line.