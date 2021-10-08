United appoint first director of data science

Manchester United have appointed their first director of data science.

Dominic Jordan will be tasked with improving the club's use of data and harnessing its "its potential to provide a competitive advantage".

Jordan previously worked for N Brown Group, where he led a team of data scientists, engineers and analysts optimising the operations of one of the UK’s largest online retailers. He also worked for a US-based world leader in population movement analytics, developing algorithms to help monitor the flow of people and vehicles in transport systems.

“This is not about replacing the human elements of performance and decision-making,” said United football director John Murtough.

“Coaches will always draw on their knowledge and judgement, and players their experience and instincts. But these things can be complemented by smart use of data."

Jordan said: “There is so much potential for data science to benefit the club, from assisting with player recruitment, automatically analysing patterns of play, right through to using computer vision to extract information from video feeds in real time."