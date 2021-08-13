Leeds United could make another attempt to sign 24-year-old forward Ryan Kent from Rangers after the Scottish club's Champions League campaign came to an end. (Athletic, subscription required)

The Whites are set to rival Crystal Palace for Huddersfield Town midfielder Lewis O'Brien, 22. (Football Insider)

Meanwhile, Celtic centre-half Leo Hjelde is to have a Leeds medical after the two clubs agreed a fee for the 17-year-old Norway youth international. (Football Insider)

Want more transfer news? Read Friday's full gossip column